J&K reports 490 new positive cases, overall tally 12156

The Government on Thursday informed that 490 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 62 from Jammu division and 428 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 12156.

Also, 16 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 109 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 34 from Jammu Division and 75 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 12156 positive cases, 5488 are Active Positive, 6446 have recovered and 222 have died; 18 in Jammu division and 204 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 481452 test results available, 469296 samples have been tested as negative till July 16, 2020.

Additionally, till date 323038 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38581 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 13 in Hospital Quarantine, 5488 in hospital isolation and 43875 under home surveillance. Besides, 234859 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 421 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 105 Active Positive, 313 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths; Srinagar has 2345 positive cases (including 259 cases reported today) with 1724 Active Positive, 566 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 55 deaths; Anantnag district has 939 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 284 Active Positive, 638 recovered, 17 deaths; Baramulla has 1399 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 774 Active Positive, 577 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 972 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 235 Active Positive, 720 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today) and 17 deaths; Kupwara has 818 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 282 Active Positive, 523 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today) and 13 deaths; Budgam has 662 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 306 Active Positive and 340 recovered cases (including 09 cases reported today) and 16 deaths; Ganderbal has 222 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 118 active positive cases and 100 recoveries and 04 deaths; Kulgam has 1097 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today), with 395 Active Positive and 679 recoveries and 23 deaths and Pulwama reported 774 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 378 active positive cases and 388 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths.