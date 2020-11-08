J&K reports 5 coronavirus deaths, 555 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 555 new positive cases of COVID-19, while five deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 98,892 and the death toll to 1,533, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 213 were from Jammu division and 342 from Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest with 122 cases, followed by 95 in Jammu.

There are 5,678 active cases, while 91,681 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported five COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours — three from Jammu division and two from the Kashmir valley.