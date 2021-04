501fresh positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths were reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 132439, officials said today.

A government spokesman said that 393 cases were reported from Kashmir while 108 persons tested positive in Jammu.

He said two COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Jammu.

The official said that 3574 cases are active in the union territory, including 840 in Jammu and 2734 in Kashmir.