Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 7:50 PM

J&K reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, tally touches 95,325

There are 6,326 active cases, while 87,517 patients have recovered so far
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 540 new positive COVID-19 cases, while four deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 95,325 and the death toll to 1,482, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 171 were from Jammu division and 369 from Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest with 153 cases, followed by 108 in Jammu.

There are 6,326 active cases, while 87,517 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported four COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours — one from Jammu division and three from the Kashmir valley.

