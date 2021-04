J&K reports 561 new COVID cases, two deaths

561 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 177 from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir, were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 134015.

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

230 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 52 from Jammu Division and 178 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 134015 positive cases, 4483 are Active Positive, 127520 have recovered and 2012have died; 741 in Jammu division and 1271 in Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 30170 positive cases (including 222 cases reported today) with 1668 Active Positive, 28026 recovered (including 112 cases recovered today), 476 deaths; Baramulla has 9284 positive cases (including 54 cases reported today)with 627Active Positive, 8476recovered (including 45 cases recovered today), 181 deaths; Budgam reported 8451 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today)with 335 active positive cases, 7995 recovered (including 12cases recovered today), 121 deaths; Pulwama has 6039 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 110 Active Positive, 5837 recovered and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5883 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), 120 Active Positive, 5666recoveries, 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5256 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 98 Active Positive, 5062 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 96 deaths; Bandipora has 4824 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with77 Active Positive and 4684 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4762 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today)with 64 Active Positive, 4649 recoveries and 49 deaths; Kulgam has 2962 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today)with 192 Active Positive, 2714 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths while as Shopian has 2678 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today),43 active positive cases, 2595 recoveries and 40 deaths.