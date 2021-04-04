J&K reports 573 cases, three deaths in highest spike so far this year

With 573 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest single-day spike of the year so far, officials said Friday.



They said that 122 from of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 451 from Kashmir Valley.



Also three people died due to the virus, one from Jammu Division and two from the Valley, taing the overall fatality count to 2008— 741 in Jammu and1267 in Kashmir.



Providing district wise details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 208 cases, Baramulla 84, Budgam 41, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 16, Anantnag 17, Bandipora 18, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 37, Shopian 12, Jammu 92, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 2, Doda 3, Kathua 11, Samba 4, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 2 and Reasi 0.



Moreover 189 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—39 from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Division, they said. There are 3955 active cases—922 in Jammu and 3033 in Kahsmir while 133012 people have recovered so far.