GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 8:25 PM

J&K reports 61 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally 4346

1506 recovered so far
The Government on Tuesday said that 61 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 17 from Jammu division and 44 from Kashmir division, were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 4346.

Also, 03 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 182 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 29 from Jammu Division and 153 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 4346 positive cases, 2792 are Active Positive, 1506 have recovered and 48 have died; 05 in Jammu division and 43 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 235816 test results available, 231470 samples have been tested as negative till June 9, 2020.

