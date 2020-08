J&K reports 610 COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 31981

GK Web Desk

JAMMU, AUGUST 22: The Government on Saturday informed that 610 new cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 118 from Jammu division and 492 from Kashmir division, were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 31981.

Also 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 04 from Jammu division and 11 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 593 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 141 from Jammu Division and 452 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 31981 positive cases, 6975 are Active Positive, 24398 have recovered and 608 have died; 45 in Jammu division and 563 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 855991 test results available, 824010 samples have been tested as negative till August 22, 2020.

Additionally, till date 430647 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 43363 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6975 in isolation and 42948 under home surveillance. Besides, 336753 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 7821 positive cases (including 211 cases reported today) with 1249 Active Positive, 6378 recovered (including 190 cases recovered today), 194 deaths; Baramulla has 2606 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 563 Active Positive, 1950 recovered (including 41 cases reported today), 93 deaths; Pulwama reported 2278 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 437 active positive cases, 1798 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Kulgam has 1812 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 226 Active Positive, 1555 recoveries (including 26 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Shopian has 1622 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 107 Active Positive, 1488 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 27 deaths; Anantnag district has 2040 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 428 Active Positive, 1567 recovered (including 52 cases recovered today), 45 deaths; Budgam has 2089 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 567 Active Positive and 1470 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 52 deaths; Kupwara has 1780 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 531 Active Positive, 1208 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 41 deaths; Bandipora has 1794 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 835 Active Positive, 936 recovered (including 62 cases recovered today), 23 deaths and Ganderbal has 1145 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today) with 576 active positive cases, 555 recoveries (including 02 cases reported today) and 14 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 2262 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today) with 633 active positive cases, 1599 recoveries (including 88 cases recovered today), 30 deaths; Rajouri has 808 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 64 active positive cases, 741 recovered (including 33 cases reported today), 03 deaths; Ramban has 634 positive cases with 25 active positive, 608 recoveries, 01 death; Kathua has 718 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 123 Active positive, 594 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 01 death; Udhampur has 705 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 90 active positive cases, 613 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Samba has 616 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 183 Active Positive, 431 recoveries, 02 deaths; Doda has 368 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 58 active positive cases, 308 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 02 deaths; Poonch has 343 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 64 active positive, 276 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 03 deaths; Reasi has 349 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 196 active positive, 153 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and Kishtwar has 191 positive cases with 20 active positive cases and 170 recoveries and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 31981 positive cases in J&K 5840 have been reported as travelers while 26141 as others.