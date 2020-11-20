Health, Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 7:34 PM

J&K reports 661 new Covid cases, 539 recoveries in 24hr

So far, 1,622 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, including four on Friday.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A total of 661 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday taking the UT’s total tally to 1,05,976.

The total recoveries across the UT reached 98,076 with 539 patients recovering from infection on Friday.

According to an official bulletin, 253 tested Covid positive from Jammu division while 408 from Kashmir.

So far, 1,622 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, including four on Friday.

The number of active cases is 5,678 out of which 1,765 are from Jammu division and 3,913 from Kashmir.

