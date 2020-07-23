J&K reports 718 new COVID-19 infections, tally rises to 16429

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported second biggest single-day spike in covid-19 infections with 718 additions including 98 travelers, taking the overall tally to 16429.

Sources told news agency GNS that the fresh cases include 117 from Jammu division and 601 from Kashmir including at least 50 CRPF personnel.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, officials said that Srinagar reported 158, Baramulla 29, Kulgam 106, Shopian 109, Anantnag 33, Kupwara 32, Pulwama 56, Budgam 34, Bandipora 42, Ganderbal 2, Jammu 47, Kathua 8, Rajouri 15, Udhampur 7, Ramban 20, Samba 5, Doda 4, Poonch 5, Kishtwar 2 and Reasi 4.

Moreover, 102 COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals—18 from Jammu division and 84 from the Valley.

A number of fresh cases were confirmed at SKIMS viral diagnostic laboratory and among the Anantnag cases include male (65) from Shangus, female (65) from Ali Muhalla, male (17) from Dehroon, male (38) from Nowgam Verinag, male (23) from Hillar, female (52) from Khanabal Anantnag.

The Kulgam cases include female (55) from Devsar Kulgam while the CRPF cases include male (42) from 110 Bn Crpf Lethpura Pulwama, eleven males (40, 52, 55, 41, 33, 35, 45, 32, 40, 36, 42) from Hq/ 130 Bn Crpf Awantipora Pulwama, male (38) from South Kashmir Ops Range Awantipora Pulwama, twelve males (38, 51, 23, 40, 37, 51, 53, 41, 29, 34, 31, 52) from 130 Bn Crpf Awantipora Pulwama, male (53) from C/130 Bn Crpf Awantipora Pulwama, male (49) from E/117 Crpf Jawahar Nagar Srg, male (42) from Hq/117 Crpf Jawahar Nagar Srg, twenty two males (49, 39, 37, 35, 38, 36, 33, 57, 56, 41, 30, 32, 33, 37, 30, 28, 34, 39, 44, 25, 24, 49) from 43 Bn Crpf DPL Budgam.

The Pulwama cases include male (43) from Chakoor Litter, male (56) from Tral Pulwama.

The Kupwara cases include male (40) from Tangdar Karnah, female (46) from Kupwara, female (30) from Wadera Bala, male (50) from Zaloora, male (59) from Handwara Kupwara.

The Bandipora cases include male (21) from Panzinara, female (40) from Gurez Bandipora.

The Srinagar cases include female (52) from Zoonimar, female (50) from Natipora, two males (35, 35) from HMT, male (40) from Zakura, male (48) from Buchpora, female (33) and male (37) from Hazratbal, male (45) from Habakadal, male (45) from Bahlopora, female (60) from Lawapora, two males (52, 50) from Khanyar, male (35) from Zakura, female (26) from Buchpora, two males (60, 19) from Khanyar, male (25) from Elahibagh, female (36) from Botakadal, two males (65, 37) from Ahmed Nagar, male (49) from Daresgkadal, male (37) from Rainawari, female (48) from Srinagar, male (70) from Peerbagh.

The Budgam cases include female (35) from Kanigam, male (62) from Ompora, male (70) from Magam, male (60) from Nagbal, male (65) from Chadoora while the Ganderbal cases include female (52) from Tulmula and Ramban cases include female (60) from Banihal.