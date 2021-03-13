Health, Latest News
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 6:16 PM

J&K reports 99 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths

There are 881 active cases—202 in Jammu and 679 in Kashmir.
Thirty travellers were among 99 fresh covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir even as three persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Among the fresh cases, 24 were from Jammu division and 75 from Kashmir, taking the total tally to 127535.

Among the fresh cases, the officials told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 42 cases, Baramulla 12, Budgam 6, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 2, Kulgam 2, Shopian 3, Jammu 14, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 2, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Regarding the fresh deaths, they said, two were reported from Kashmir while one was from Jammu, taking overall toll in J&K to 1974—730 in Jammu and 1244 in the valley.  

Moreover, they said, 102 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—11 from Jammu Division and 91 from Kashmir Valley.

There are 881 active cases—202 in Jammu and 679 in Kashmir.  So far 124680 have recovered—51262 in Jammu and 73418 in Kashmir.

