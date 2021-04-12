J&K reports 991 Covid-19 cases, 2nd highest tally so far this year

Jammu and Kashmir reported 991 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily count this year, taking the overall infection tally to 139381.

There was no death reported during the time, officials said. So far 2034 people have succumbed to the virus— 752 in Jammu and 1282 in Kashmir.499 cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 492 from Kashmir Valley, the officials told news agency GNS.

Providing district wise details, they said Srinagar reported 303 cases, Baramulla 53, Budgam 31, Pulwama 24, Kupwara 22, Anantnag 25, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 12, Kulgam 10, Shopian 3, Jammu 181, Udhampur 160, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 55, Samba 4, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 8, Ramban 1 and Reasi 97.

Moreover, they said, 418 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—43 from Jammu Division and 375 from Kashmir Division. There are 7908 active cases—2788 in Jammu division and 5120 in Kashmir.