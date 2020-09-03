GK Top News, Health, Kashmir, Latest News
J&K reports biggest single-day spike of 1079 Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 39943

Moreover, they said 680 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals,
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported the biggest spike ever in novel coronavirus cases of 1079, taking the overall tally to 39943.

Official sources told news agency GNS that 622 were reported from Jammu division and 457 from Kashmir valley.

Giving district-wise break, they said, Srinagar reported 139, Baramulla 14, Pulwama 33, Budgam 63, Anantnag 27, Bandipora 49, Kupwara 30, Kulgam 17, Shopian 28, Ganderbal 57, Jammu 484, Rajouri 15, Kathua 21, Udhampur 16, Samba 26, Ramban 6, Doda 14, Poonch 8, Reasi 10 and Kishtwar 22.

Moreover, they said 680 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, 104 from Jammu Division and 576 from Kashmir Valley.

