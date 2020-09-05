J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1251 COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 1251 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking the overall tally to 42241.

This is for the third day in a row that Jammu and Kashmir recorded over one thousand cases.

With 86 travelers among the cases, official sources told news agency GNS that 739 of them were reported from Jammu Division and 512 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district-wise break, they said, Srinagar reported 181, Baramulla 51, Pulwama 40, Budgam 69, Anantnag 35, Bandipora 12, Kupwara 54, Kulgam 3, Shopian 4, Ganderbal 63, Jammu 520, Rajouri 22, Kathua 27, Udhampur 72, Samba 23, Ramban 19, Doda 27, Poonch 11, Reasi 2and Kishtwar 16.

Moreover, they said, 489 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals 123 from Jammu Division and 366 from Kashmir Valley.