J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single-day jump of 1617 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the J&K COVID-19 tally to 47542.

With 67 travelers among them, official sources told GNS that 894 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 723 from Kashmir Valley. This is for the seventh day in a row now that the J&K has reported over 1000 covid-19 cases.

Giving district-wise break up, they said, Srinagar reported 260, Baramulla 85, Pulwama 37, Budgam 69, Anantnag 69, Bandipora 75, Kupwara 51, Kulgam 16, Shopian 23, Ganderbal 38, Jammu 583, Rajouri 71, Kathua 36, Udhampur 77, Samba 30, Ramban 18, Doda 31, Poonch 11, Reasi 28 and Kishtwar 9.

Moreover, they said, 620 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 52 from Jammu Division and 568 from Kashmir Valley.