J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1698 cases, COVID-19 tally 52410

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single-day jump of 1698 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 52410, officials said on Saturday.

With 135 travelers among them, official sources told GNS that 838 cases were from Jammu and 860 from Kashmir Valley.

This is for the tenth day in a row that J&K has reported over one thousand cases.

Giving breakup of the cases, they said Srinagar reported 255, Budgam 123, Baramulla 82, Pulwama 50,

Anantnag 45, Kupwara 108, Bandipora 82, Kulgam 10, Ganderbal 45, Shopian 60, Jammu 250, Udhampur 103, Rajouri 83, Kathua 42, Samba 58, Poonch 93, Ramban 31, Doda 67, Reasi 33 and Kishtwar 78.

Moreover, they said, 596 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 219 from Jammu Division and 377 from Kashmir Valley.