J&K reports record 461 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Covid-19 infections recorded in a single day this year hit a new high as Jammu and Kashmir reported 461 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Among the fresh cases, they said, Jammu division reported 100 cases and Kashmir 361, taking the J&K’s overall infection count to 131421.

Also, four more persons died due to the virus, one from Jammu division and three from Kashmir Valley, taking the total toll to 1998—737 in Jammu region and 1262 in Kashmir.

This is for the first time that 400-mark was breached in a single day this year. Also, it was for the seventeenth consecutive day that more than 100 cases were reported on a single day in J&K. In all, nearly around 3600 cases were added to the tally during the time, they said.

Providing district wise details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 157 cases, Baramulla 76, Budgam 26, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 10, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 49, Shopian 3, Jammu 61, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 4, Doda 1, Kathua 21, Samba 6, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.