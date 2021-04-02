J&K reports record 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 517 fresh covid-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number of infections as well as fatalities reported in a single day so far this year, officials said on Friday.



Among the fresh cases including 90 travelers, they said, Jammu division reported 96 cases and Kashmir 421, taking the J&K’s overall infection count to 131938.



Also, five more persons died due to the virus, one from Jammu division and four from Kashmir Valley, taking the total toll to 2003—738 in Jammu region and 1266in Kashmir.



Providing district wise details, the officials told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 173 cases, Baramulla 86, Budgam 88, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 12, Anantnag 12, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 21, Shopian 2, Jammu 62, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 7, Doda 6, Kathua 14, Samba 3, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.



This was for the first time that 500-mark was breached in a single day this year. Also, it was for the eighteenth consecutive day that more than 100 cases were reported on a single day in J&K.

In all, more than 4000 cases were added to the tally during the time, they said.



Moreover, they said, 171 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—54 from Jammu Division and 117 from Kashmir Division.

There are 3215 covid-19 active cases—765 in Jammu division and 2450 in Kashmir. 126720 people have recovered so far in the J&K, they added.