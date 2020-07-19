J&K reports six more COVID-19 deaths, toll now 244

Jammu and Kashmir reported six more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count to 244 in J&K. So far eight people have succumbed to the virus since last night.

Officials told news agency GNS that among the fresh deaths include three from Srinagar and one each from Shopian, Pulwama and Baramula.

Regarding Srinagar ones, they said, one was an 80-year-old woman from Rainawari area who died at CD hospital where she was referred from SMHS hospital on July 18 as a case of ‘severe COVID 19 with underlying COPD, hypertension, hypothyroidism.” “The patient had sudden cardiac arrest,” they said. The other two deaths in the capital include a 60- year-old from HMT and a 55-year-old woman from Shaheedgunj, they said.

Meanwhile, regarding Shopian patient, they said, the 59-year-old man from Wangan area was referred from SMHS hospital to CD Hospital on July 15. “The man was suffering from pneumonia. The patient had underlying hypertension and type 2 diabetes. The man was declared dead on July 19/ at 10:00 a.m.,” they added.

The Pulwama one, they said, was a 75-year-old woman from Tumulahal area while Baramulla one was a 70-year-old man from Bunglow Bagh Baramulla.

Earlier, an 84-year-old man from Baramulla and other a 50-year-old woman from Rajouri district died at SKIMS Soura and GMC Jammu respectively.

Regarding the octogenarian, they said, he was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 16 as a case of “bilateral CAP (community acquired pneumonia) in ward 3A.” “The patient expired at 11:15 p.m.,” a senior doctor at SKIMS said.

As regards the quinquagenarian woman from Rajouri, a senior doctor at GMC Jammu said she was admitted to the hospital on July 16. “She passed away at 2 a.m.,” the doctor added.

With these deaths, 224 people in Kashmir and 19 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Srinagar district with 62 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (50), Kulgam (24), 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Kupwara (13), Pulwama (13), Jammu(11), Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.