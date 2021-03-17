Health, Latest News
J&K sees 126 new Covid cases, 1 death

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 90 patients were discharged after recovery while one death was reported during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said of the new cases, 20 were from the Jammu division and 106 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 127,957 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 124,972 have recovered, and 1,977 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 1,008, out of which 235 are from the Jammu division and 773 from the Kashmir division.

