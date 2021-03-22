Health, Latest News
J&K sees 132 new Covid cases

A health worker collects the nasal swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 132 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,336, and 86 patients were discharged after recovery while no Covid-related death was reported during last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said of the new cases, 28 were from the Jammu division and 104 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 128,679 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 125,362 have recovered, and 1,981 people have succumbed so far.

Out of the active cases, 290 are from the Jammu division and 1,046 from the Kashmir division.

