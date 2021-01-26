Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 8:07 PM

J&K sees another COVID-19 death, 74 new cases

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 37 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, including 17 travellers, followed by 20 in Jammu district.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 8:07 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 74 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 1,24,157, while one more fatality due to the virus raised the death toll to 1,930, officials said.

Of the new cases, 23 are from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division, they said.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 37 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, including 17 travellers, followed by 20 in Jammu district.

While seven districts — Bandipora, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban — did not report any fresh cases, 11 others recorded cases in single digits, they said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,103 in the Union Territory, while 1,21,124 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Latest News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

R-day parade: J&K LG Sinha calls violence-free DDC polls biggest achievement

The new fatality linked to the virus was reported from Kashmir, they said.

Tagged in ,
Related News