J&K sees another COVID-19 death, 74 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 74 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 1,24,157, while one more fatality due to the virus raised the death toll to 1,930, officials said.

Of the new cases, 23 are from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 37 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, including 17 travellers, followed by 20 in Jammu district.

While seven districts — Bandipora, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban — did not report any fresh cases, 11 others recorded cases in single digits, they said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,103 in the Union Territory, while 1,21,124 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The new fatality linked to the virus was reported from Kashmir, they said.