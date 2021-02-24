J&K transporters call off proposed strike after govt 'nod' to fare hike

Transporters in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday called off their proposed indefinite strike saying the government had agreed in principle over their demands including a “19 percent hike in fare” besides others.

Authorities in the J&K Transport Department however did not specify any particular percentage of hike in the fare sanctioned to the transporters.

J&K Transport Welfare Committee, Shabir Ahmad Matt, while confirming that they had called off the strike, told Greater Kashmir that the authorities in the Transport Department, whom they met in Jammu this morning, had “approved in principle over 19 percent hike in the fare”.

The government had also assured the transporters to look into their other demands including waiving off token tax for the lockdown period, Matt added.

However, Commissioner Secretary Transport Department, Hirdesh Kumar said the department had not yet finalized on any particular percentage of hike in the fare even as a hike has indeed been approved in favour of the transporters.

He said an official order in this regard would be issued once the Administrative Council approves the proposal in coming days.