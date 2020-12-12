Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 7:32 PM

J&K will get back 17,000 hectares of land grabbed under Roshni Scheme: Anurag Thakur

The Jammu and Kashmir government has filed a review petition in the high court seeking to distinguish between landless cultivators and wealthy land grabbers who had benefited from the law which has been struck down.
Anurag Thakur (centre) addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday, 12 December 2010. Mubashir Khan/GK
Anurag Thakur (centre) addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday, 12 December 2010. Mubashir Khan/GK

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir will get back 17,000 hectares of land that was grabbed through the Roshni Scheme, and action will be taken against those involved in this corruption.

“Roshni Act has been struck down by High Court and (it) termed the act illegal and unconstitutional. It clearly defined why this act had been brought in…just to help a few big names whether in politics, business or bureaucracy, ” Thakur, who is the BJP’s election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters here.

Thakur said he was glad that the court had taken an initiative and there has been a fair inquiry into it.

“I am sure that 3.42 lakh kanal (17,000 hectares) of land will be returned to state of Jammu and Kashmir. There will be action against who were involved in the corrupt practice, ” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has filed a review petition in the high court seeking to distinguish between landless cultivators and wealthy land grabbers who had benefited from the law which has been struck down. The petition will come up for hearing on December 16.

Commenting on the ongoing District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Thakur said the people will decide which part wins or loses.

“However, the response to the five phases of elections so far means that people have already ensured the victory of democracy. The important thing is that these polls have been free, fair and fear-free,” he said.

The union minister said there were attempts the scare the people ahead of the elections “but they (voters) were not scared. “

On abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, Thakur said many people have benefited from it including Scheduled Tribe communities such as Gorkhas and Valmikis and West Pakistan refugees.

“Even women of Jammu and Kashmir have got their rights now,” he added.

