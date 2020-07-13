J&K will never forget valor and sacrifice of 13 July martyrs: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday asserted people in J&K can never forget the valor, determination and sacrifice of July 13 martyrs.

Addressing a meet here at party headquarters to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of 13th July 1931, Party’s Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, who also presided over the meet said that no power on earth can wipe out the deep imprints that the martyrs of 13 July 1931 have left on the history of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the day of 13th July 1931 was the day when the people of Kashmir took it upon themselves to ensure that a free and democratic society to their future generations, whom they wanted to live free from the shackles of bondage, slavery, and discrimination.

“The day marked the onset of an era marked by great historical upheaval in Jammu & Kashmir aimed to restructure the society on the ideals of democracy, equality and amity. The great sacrifice of our heroes’ unleashed dynamic changes which had far reaching consequences inspiring people to think on new lines, the change that took place on the day did not occur in isolation. The cost of the awakening day was extremely high as many as twenty two unarmed men were massacred in a jiff; many more were wounded in the melee,” he said.

Kamal said that the people of J&K will never fail to remember the great sacrifice of the martyrs of 1931 come what may. “Our hearts are etched with the great sacrifice of our heroes which no power on earth can wash off. As a norm we had sought permission of the administration to go to Mazar e Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib. Regrettably the administration didn’t give any equivocal response to us,” Kamal said, condemning the government move of not allowing the party to pay tributes to martyrs at Mazar e Shuhada.

On the occasion, the participants passed a resolution condemning the administration move of not allowing the party functionaries to offer fateh and floral tributes to Martyrs at Mazar e Shuhada. Party’s Provincial Vice President Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Women’s wing Provincial President Sabiya Qadri, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmed, YNC VP Ahsan Pardesi also addressed the meet and paid glowing tributes to the Martyrs. Among others party’s YNC, Women’s wing functionaries were also present on the occasion.