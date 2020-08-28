JKAP appoints first batch of office bearers; Ghulam Hassan Mir is Sr. Vice President

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Tuesday appointed the first batch of office-bearers of the party including the Senior Vice President.



Senior leader of the Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of the party.



The JKAP president also appointed Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and Usman Majid as the Vice Presidents of the Party, said a party statement.



Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vijay Bakaya and Vikram Malhotra have been nominated as General Secretaries of the party.



Bukhari has appointed Haji Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Jagmohan Singh Raina as the Provincial President and Provincial Vice President of the party for Kashmir province respectively. Javid Hassan Baig has been appointed as the Spokesperson of the party.



Bukhari has appointed Manjit Singh and Syed Asghar Ali as Provincial President and Provincial Vice President respectively for Jammu province.



Namrita Sharma has been appointed as the In-charge Womens’ Wing of JKAP for Jammu province.