JKAP demands time-bound probe into civilian killing in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Wednesday demanded an impartial probe into the killing of Bashir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Mustafa Colony HMT Srinagar, who lost his life in Sopore earlier today.

In a statement issued here, a spokesman of the party said that the family version of the deceased and the circumstantial evidence, prima facie, suggest that Khan was killed in cold blood. “The government should order an impartial investigation into the circumstances that led to the killing of a civilian who was on the way to Sopore in connection with his personal work,” the spokesman added.

He said only a time-bound and transparent probe into the incident can reveal the veracity of claims made by the family of the deceased. “The security forces should exercise maximum restraint in such situations and ensure that no collateral damage takes place during such incidents,” the JKAP spokesman observed.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the JKAP spokesman prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. “The party also expresses solidarity with the family of the deceased, his friends, relatives and acquaintances at this time of grief and prays for endurance to them to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.