The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Friday notified the date sheet of annual exams for the students of class 10th and 12th.

As per the date sheet, the class 10th examination will commence from November 09 and will culminate on November 27.

Also, the examination of class 12th will commence from November 10 and will culminate on December 09.

The issuance of date-sheet has put an end to the speculations about preponement of annual exams by JKBOSE.