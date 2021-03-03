Kashmir, Latest News
JKBOSE to declare Class 12th results on March 08, 2021

The announcement from JKBOSE has ended the suspense about declaration of the class 12th result.
The JK Board of School Education BOSE has decided to declare the results of Class 12th annual regular 2020 examination on March 08.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Showkat Usman said the results will be declared at 5pm on Monday (March 08).

Earlier, various fake posts were circulated on social media platforms about the declaration of class 12th results making students anxious.

“Now, the authorities have fixed the date for declaration of class 12th result,” Usman said.

The class 12th exams were held in mid-November. As many as 58514 students had appeared in the exams in more than 626 examination centres set up JKBOSE for the students.

