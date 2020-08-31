Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 10:08 AM

JKPCC scam: Crime Branch carries out raids in Srinagar, Pampore

the raids are being carried out in relation to the FIR 02/2020 under section 468, 471,120B IPC, 5(2) PC Act of police station CB Kashmir.
Representational Pic

Crime Branch Kashmir is carrying out raids at the houses of several officers of JK Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) in connection with a case related to alleged misappropriation and embezzlement of funds.

Sources told GNS that raids are being conducted at least at four locations in Srinagar and Pampore today.

Quoting a senior officer of the crime branch, news agency GNS said the raids are being carried out in relation to the FIR 02/2020 under section 468, 471,120B IPC, 5(2) PC Act of police station CB Kashmir.

The case has been registered following complaints that JKPCC unit has misappropriated funds causing a huge financial loss to the government exchequer.

