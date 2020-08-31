JKPCC scam: Crime Branch carries out raids in Srinagar, Pampore

Crime Branch Kashmir is carrying out raids at the houses of several officers of JK Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) in connection with a case related to alleged misappropriation and embezzlement of funds.

Sources told GNS that raids are being conducted at least at four locations in Srinagar and Pampore today.

Quoting a senior officer of the crime branch, news agency GNS said the raids are being carried out in relation to the FIR 02/2020 under section 468, 471,120B IPC, 5(2) PC Act of police station CB Kashmir.

The case has been registered following complaints that JKPCC unit has misappropriated funds causing a huge financial loss to the government exchequer.