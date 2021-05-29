JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified the tentative schedule of Computer Based Test(CBT) /Skill Test / written examinations to be held for various posts of different departments.

As per a notification issued by Secretary JKSSB, the CBT, skill test and written examinations for the posts advertised video advertisement notification numbers 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of2021, have been tentatively held from 15 July, 2021 onwards till 2nd week of November, 2021.

The calendar of examination is tentative and subject to the guidelines of the J&K government which shall be in vogue at the relevant point of time or any other instruction that may be issued relating to COVID-19 pandemic, the notification said.

It said the board shall review the situation with regard to conduct of examinationand finalisation of dates in due course, keeping in view the relevant guidelines.

The tentative calendar notified vide no SSB/Secy/Sel/2021/2019-227 dated 10-01-2021, but postpokesr due to sudden surge in COVID-9 cases, has been withdrawn by the board, reads the notification.