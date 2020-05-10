India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 10, 2020, 11:01 AM

JNU announces academic calendar, exams to be over by July 31

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday announced its academic calendar and said exams will be completed by July 31.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the academic calendar has been unanimously approved by all the deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres.

“Tentatively, students are expected to return to JNU campus between June 25 to and 30 so that they can complete their remaining academic components and complete their examinations. Examinations will be completed by July 31,” he said.

The next semester for the continuing students will start from August 1.

Even if the examination results are not ready by July 31, students will have the opportunity to provisionally register and move on to the next semester.

The entire monsoon semester registration process will be completely online making it easy for the students to register even from their homes,” he said.

The deadline for research scholars to submit their theses/dissertations has been extended to December 31.

“This academic calendar is tentative at this time and depends on how the lockdown is lifted in stages across the country and what new guidelines we may receive from the UGC,” the VC added.

