Joinery on wheels: Differently-abled south Kashmir man becomes a job-creator

"I request handicapped people not to beg but move on and try to explore means of starting their own ventures,” he said.
Arshid Ahmad Wani at his woodwork unit. Photo Source: Screen-grab

A specially-abled man from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district who is bound to a wheelchair has established a business unit where he is providing employment to a number of people.

Arshid Ahmad Wani, 34, who was a carpenter by profession suffered a major tragedy in 2016 when he was working on the rooftop of a cowshed and fell on the boulders, causing paralysis in his legs.

The next two years, Wani was confined to a wheelchair, throwing him into melancholy and trauma.

But Wani finally decided to stand tough against the life problems and came up with the idea of opening a woodwork unit, reported Hindustan Times on Friday.

“For some time, locals and a few relatives helped me. Later, I realised that I should apply for a loan, and thanks to the then Deputy Commissioner Pulwama who appreciated my idea and helped me in getting the loan through District Industries Centre (DIC),” Wani said.

“So far I have almost bought all the machines that I need for wood working. At present, six persons are working at his unit and he is receiving many orders to make doors and windows. I request handicapped people not to beg but move on and try to explore means of starting their own ventures,” he said.

Mushtaq Ahmad, District Social Welfare Officer, Pulwama said that the district administration is also providing him a monthly pension.

“He came here and we provided him a wheelchair. We are also giving him a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 per month. We also assisted him to get a loan from DIC. He has established a unit. This is a message for physically handicapped people. If they need help, we will provide them,” he said.

Yawar Magray, an employee of Wani’s unit, lauded his owner’s will power and courage.

“We make doors and windows. Many others are also working here. We are getting employment because of him,” he said.

