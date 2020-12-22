Journalists protest in Bandipora over lack of facilities to cover vote counting in DDC elections

Journalists representing different media associations on Tuesday walked out of the mini-secretariat Bandipora and staged a sit-in protest against the administration for allegedly failing to provide adequate facilities to cover the election results.

In a statement, the media fraternity said that despite pleading with the authorities, no arrangements were made to cover results and trends of DDC elections.

Denouncing the treatment meted out to the fraternity, the President Bandipora Journalist association, Mohammad Syed Beigh said: “There are no proper arrangements for the media and we are being made to move from pillar to post from early morning.”

The protesting journalists further said it was a “crude joke” that the administration had provided them with a TV running a news channel, as part of their arrangements for them to cover the vote counting.

The associations of both Sumbal and Bandipora journalists have registered a strong protest against the administration, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, President Sumbal media association Inayat Hajini said, “It is a shame and we strongly protest this attitude.”

He said they have walked out from the counting center with a view that the media gets better treatment in future and is treated as the fourth pillar of democracy in literal sense.