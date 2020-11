The former Mayor and ex-Peoples Conference leader, Junaid Azim Mattu was on Wednesday elected Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the second time, reports said.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Matoo has defeated his nearest rival Sheikh Imran, who was also his former deputy.

Mattu, as per news agency KDC, won 44 votes while Imran has got 7 votes. 26 members walked out during the election process, it said.