Junaid Sehrai among two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight

Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 19, 2020, 5:09 PM

Pic: Aman Farooq/GK
Junaid Sehrai, son of separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’s chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among the two militants killed in an encounter with security forces in downtown Srinagar, police said.

Junaid Sehrai went missing in March 2018 and later his picture, brandishing an AK-47, went viral on social media.

The joining of Junaid, who completed his MBA degree from the Kashmir University, was the first such case where a son of a separatist leader of Jammu and Kashmir had joined a militant group.

The killing of Junaid was also confirmed by the Director General of Police, Jammu&Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, in a press conference in Srinagar today.

Internet services and mobile telephony were suspended in Srinagar soon after the gunfight broke out.

