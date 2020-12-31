Justice Pankaj Mithal appointed as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court

The Allahabad High Court judge Justice Pankaj Mithal was on Thursday appointed as the Chief Justice of the Common High Court for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Pankaj Mithal, Judge of the Allahabad High Court, to be the Chief Justice of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read an order, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended elevation of five judges as Chief Justices of different High Courts. The Collegium had okayed the proposal to elevate Allahabad HC judge Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir.