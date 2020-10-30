K K Sharma resigns as advisor to J&K LG, appointed State Election Commissioner

K K Sharma resigned as an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Friday and has been appointed as State Election Commissioner, officials said.

“Sh. K. K. Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K; appointed State Election Commissioner @diprjk,” wrote government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal on Twitter.

Sharma is a 1983-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. In November 2018, he was appointed as an advisor to then Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik.

Following the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, he was the advisor to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and then the current Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sharma hails from Kathua district of Jammu region.