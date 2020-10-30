Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 4:42 PM

K K Sharma resigns as advisor to J&K LG, appointed State Election Commissioner

In November 2018, he was appointed as an advisor to then Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 30, 2020, 4:42 PM
File Photo
File Photo

K K Sharma resigned as an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Friday and has been appointed as State Election Commissioner, officials said.

“Sh. K. K. Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K; appointed State Election Commissioner @diprjk,” wrote government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal on Twitter.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Grenade attack on CRPF camp in central Kashmir's Chadoora

Representational Photo

Hizb militant associate held in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Two LeT militant associates held in north Kashmir's Handwara: Police

Sharma is a 1983-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. In November 2018, he was appointed as an advisor to then Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik.

Following the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, he was the advisor to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and then the current Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sharma hails from Kathua district of Jammu region.

Tagged in ,
Related News