Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

Clearance work on, will take two more hours to restore the traffic: BRO
The Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Saturday following a massive landslide in Bonibagh area of Kangan along the strategic road in Ganderbal district on Friday noon.

The massive landslide also damaged two residential houses and at-least twenty shops.

A Border Roads Organisation ( BRO) official told Greater Kashmir that men and machinery have been on job since yesterday to clear the debris from the highway.

He said it will take at-least two more hours to clear the road.

