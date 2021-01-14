Kangana Ranaut to play 'Kashmiri queen who defeated Mahmud Ghaznavi twice' in upcoming Bollywood flick

Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut will play the titular role of Kashmiri queen, Didda, who “defeated Mahmud Ghaznavi twice” in her upcoming film ‘Manikarnika Returns-The Legend of Didda’, she announced on Thursday.

The film is a sequel to her 2019 film, ‘Manikarnika-The queen of Jhansi’ and will be directed by Anil Jain, who announced on twitter that the film will go on the floors on January 22.

“Our nation has witnessed many stories of brave women who have set great precedents. Honored to tell story of brave queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice with none other than @KanganaTeam. ManikarnikaReturns: The Legend of Didda goes on floors in January 2022,” Jain wrote.

Kangana also made the announcement on her official twitter page ‘KanganaTeam’ this afternoon.

She said the film will tell the “untold story of bravery of a Kashmiri queen, who defeated Mahmud Ghaznavi twice”.

Didda, as per Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, was the ruler of Kashmir from 980 CE to 1003 CE while Mahmud Ghaznavi was a Persian Muslim ruler who invaded the Indian subcontinent in early 11th century.