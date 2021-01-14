Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 14, 2021, 3:56 PM

Kangana Ranaut to play 'Kashmiri queen who defeated Mahmud Ghaznavi twice' in upcoming Bollywood flick

Didda, as per Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, was the ruler of Kashmir from 980 CE to 1003 CE while Mahmud Ghaznavi was a Persian Muslim ruler who invaded the Indian subcontinent in early 11th century.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 14, 2021, 3:56 PM
KanganaTeam/Twitter

Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut will play the titular role of Kashmiri queen, Didda, who “defeated Mahmud Ghaznavi twice” in her upcoming film ‘Manikarnika Returns-The Legend of Didda’, she announced on Thursday.

The film is a sequel to her 2019 film, ‘Manikarnika-The queen of Jhansi’ and will be directed by Anil Jain, who announced on twitter that the film will go on the floors on January 22.

Trending News

Food kits distributed among needy

DC Ang distributes ration among stranded truck drivers

5 arrested for pasting 'threat posters' in Awantipora: Police

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

CBK searches offices of travel agents, residence of airline sales manager over sale of air tickets at exorbitant rates

“Our nation has witnessed many stories of brave women who have set great precedents. Honored to tell story of brave queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice with none other than @KanganaTeam. ManikarnikaReturns: The Legend of Didda goes on floors in January 2022,” Jain wrote.

Kangana also made the announcement on her official twitter page ‘KanganaTeam’ this afternoon.

She said the film will tell the “untold story of bravery of a Kashmiri queen, who defeated Mahmud Ghaznavi twice”.

Latest News

DC administers oath to VP MC Kishtwar

Representational Pic

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Punjab crush J&K by 10 wickets

Rohit's dismissal puts India on backfoot after rookie attack restricts Australia to 369

Advisor Farooq Khan for youth participation in sports activities

Didda, as per Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, was the ruler of Kashmir from 980 CE to 1003 CE while Mahmud Ghaznavi was a Persian Muslim ruler who invaded the Indian subcontinent in early 11th century.

Tagged in ,
Related News