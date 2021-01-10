Karnah-Kupwara road reopens for vehicular movement after a week

The Karnah-Kupwara road reopened for vehicular movement on Sunday after remaining closed for nearly a week due to heavy snowfall in the border district Kupwara in north Kashmir.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the only road leading towards Tangdhar sector reopened today for vehicular movement and the trucks carrying essential stock including vegetables were allowed to ply towards Karnah sector.

They said that all the traffic at Chowkibal and Tangdhar will be cleared and further traffic will be allowed subject to the weather conditions.

“Drivers have been cautioned regarding overloading and also advised to use chains due the slippery road conditions,” said an official.

The Karnah-Kupwara road was closed for vehicular movement due to heavy snowfall last Sunday.