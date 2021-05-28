Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 8:48 PM

KAS fraternity congratulates AK Mehta on being appointed J&K Chief Secy

Thanks outgoing CS for 'efficient handling of issues'
Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]
The fraternity of officers belonging to Jammu Kashmir administrative service has congratulated  incumbent Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta on being appointed as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. 

In a statement issued Friday, the KAS fraternity hailed the contribution rendered by Mehta in various previous assignments during his career and hoped that during his tenure as CS J&K, he would march ahead on the path of development.

The officers said that Mehta, himself being a member of J&K cadre, is fully aware of the problems, issues and assets of the UT and hoped the same would be utilised under his command for the welfare of people.

The KAS fraternity pledged all support to Mehta in his term ahead.
The officers also thanked the outgoing CS, B V R Subrahmanyan for his “stewardship and efficient handling of the issues in J&K”. 

They wished him best for his next assignment as the Union Commerce Secretary.

