KAS officer Tassaduq Jeelani loses fight to COVID-19

KAS and Special Secretary, Social Welfare department, Tassaduq Jeelani has lost fight to COVID-19, DC Srinagar said on Friday.

“I find it difficult to share, our colleague Tasaduq Jeelani has lost battle against Covid. He had responded well, tested negative too but couldn’t overcome post Covid complications. May his soul Rest In Peace,” Shahid Choudhary said.

I find it difficult to share, our colleague Tasaduq Jeelani has lost battle against Covid. He had responded well, tested negative too but couldn’t overcome post Covid complications. May his soul rest in peace.— Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) July 31, 2020

Jeelani was said to be recuperating from the disease after a policeman donated plasma to him.