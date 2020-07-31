Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 7:47 PM

KAS officer Tassaduq Jeelani loses fight to COVID-19

Jeelani was said to be recuperating from the disease after a policeman donated plasma to him.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 7:47 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic
Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

KAS and Special Secretary, Social Welfare department, Tassaduq Jeelani has lost fight to COVID-19, DC Srinagar said on Friday.

“I find it difficult to share, our colleague Tasaduq Jeelani has lost battle against Covid. He had responded well, tested negative too but couldn’t overcome post Covid complications. May his soul Rest In Peace,” Shahid Choudhary said.

Jeelani was said to be recuperating from the disease after a policeman donated plasma to him.

Related News