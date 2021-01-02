Kashmir cold wave in full swing: Another spell of snow likely

Extreme cold condition continues unabated in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region on Saturday as the valley braced for another spell of rain and snow likely to begin on Monday.

“Another spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh on January 4 and 5. Till then, the present cold wave will continue in the two union territories,” an official of the MET department said.

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

Snow fed water reservoirs of both UTs get replenished by the snowfall during the Chillai Kalan.

Srinagar recorded minus 5.9, Pahalgam minus 8.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh was at minus 19.2 and Kargil at minus 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city was at 5.5, Katra 5.2, Batote 0.5, Bannihal minus 1.2 and Bhaderwah recorded minus 2.1 as the minimum temperatures.