Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 11:37 AM

Kashmir cold wave in full swing: Another spell of snow likely

Srinagar recorded minus 5.9, Pahalgam minus 8.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures of the day.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 11:37 AM
File Photo/ GK
File Photo/ GK

Extreme cold condition continues unabated in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region on Saturday as the valley braced for another spell of rain and snow likely to begin on Monday.

“Another spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh on January 4 and 5. Till then, the present cold wave will continue in the two union territories,” an official of the MET department said.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Prof Romshoo is the first Fellow of the Academy from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh ever since its inception in 1934

KU's Prof Romshoo elected Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

Over 4 lakh poultry birds die in Haryana

Sixth Schedule Demand|Peoples Movement Leh in Delhi, to meet Home Minister today

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

Snow fed water reservoirs of both UTs get replenished by the snowfall during the Chillai Kalan.

Srinagar recorded minus 5.9, Pahalgam minus 8.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures of the day.

Latest News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Panic sets in as administration orders rationing of fuel

KU, CUS, JKBOSE postpone today's exams

Snowfall, rain in North India

Leh town of Ladakh was at minus 19.2 and Kargil at minus 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city was at 5.5, Katra 5.2, Batote 0.5, Bannihal minus 1.2 and Bhaderwah recorded minus 2.1 as the minimum temperatures.

Tagged in ,
Related News