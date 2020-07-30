Kashmir hospitals brought under administrative control of Financial Commsioner, Health and Medical Education

General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday brought all hospitals in Kashmir division under the administrative control of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, in view of covid19 pandemic.

As per an order, all hospitals of Kashmir Province including SKIMS Srinagar, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina and others will work directly under the control of administrative control of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, and should adhere to all orders and instructions issued by him till the pandemic is over.