Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:03 PM

Kashmir & Ladakh all sunny as fog covers Jammu

Maximum temperature was 17 in Srinagar on Monday while it was 21.8 degrees Celsius in Jammu city.
File photo
File photo

Morning fog affected life in Jammu city on Tuesday as bright sun greeted people in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

“Fair weather will continue for the next six to seven days with days becoming warmer in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” an official of the meteorological department said.

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Srinagar had minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 4 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Maximum temperature was 17 in Srinagar on Monday while it was 21.8 degrees Celsius in Jammu city.

Leh town had minus 10.8, Kargil minus 11 and Drass minus 20.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.6, Katra 10.2, Batote 5.6, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 2.3 as the minimum temperatures.

