Kashmir Police team leaves for Rajouri to probe alleged Shopian fake encounter

A police team headed by a DSP rank officer on Thursday left from Kashmir for Rajouri district as part of the probe into the alleged Shopian encounter case, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar, said a police team has left for Rajouri to complete the legal formalities in view of missing reports lodged by the families of three labourers at Peru police post there.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a full-dress rehearsal for the I-Day parade at SK Stadium here, Kumar said that the case has two aspects.

“One is matching DNA samples as we have the DNA samples of the three militants killed in Shopian. We will take DNA samples of the families and then match them. That is one aspect and second aspect is to investigate whether these three youths who had come from Rajouri were in contact with local militants. We will examine their call details and all the technical evidence,” he said.

The family members of three labourers who went missing in the Shopian district of Kashmir last month have alleged, on the basis of photographs, that the three unidentified militants the army said it killed in a gunfight there on July 18, were in fact their innocent relatives.

They have identified the trio as Abrar Ahmad Khan (18), son of Bagha Khan, Imtiyaz Hussain (26), son of Sabir Hussain, both residents of Dhar Sakri of Tehsil Kotranka and Abrar Ahmad (21), son of Muhammad Yousuf of Tarkasi village.

In a statement earlier this week, the army said that it is investigating the matter.