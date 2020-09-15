Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 6:28 PM

Kashmir Press Club denounces thrashing of journalists by police in Pulwama

Urges LG to take strong note of incident
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 6:28 PM
File Image
File Image

The Kashmir Press Club on Tuesday strongly condemned the thrashing of three journalists by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Pulwama district.
 

The journalists were beaten by the police while they were covering a gunfight between militants and government forces in Marwal Kakapora village in south Kashmir today morning, read a statement, issued by the journalists’ body.
 

Trending News

CPI-M criticises govt on unfulfilled job promises

Admin to establish 24X7 JCRs ahead of winter season in J&K

Hakeem Yaseen condemns 'assault' on photojournalists

File Pic

Issue domicile, income certificates on priority: CS tells officials

“One multimedia journalist Kamran Yousuf received injuries due to the thrashing by the police and was rushed to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for treatment,” it said.
 

Kamran told the Press Club that he was at the encounter site along with a few more photojournalists today morning when a group of policemen caught hold of him and started beating him with lathis without any reason, added the statement. “He said that he somehow managed to run away. He has received injuries with doctors having detected fracture in his leg.”
 

“Going by the account of Kamran, it is clear that the police has targeted the journalists to stop them from carrying out their professional work which is reprehensible,” read the statement.
 

Latest News
Representational Pic

1590 new cases, 18 deaths in J&K

Representational Pic

Testing tripled, more cases traced in September: Govt

GMC Anantnag gets ICMR nod for RT-PCR testing

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

“The Club wants to make it clear that this is not the first incident where journalists have been targeted by the forces and stopped from carrying out their professional work. In the past too many such incidents of harassment, thrashing and summons to media persons have been brought to the notice of the authorities at the highest level.”
 

The management of the Club while demanding strong action against the policemen involved in today’s incident urged the top brass of the J&K police and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of such difficulties media persons face while delivering their duties on the ground.
 

“The Club urges the authorities particularly the police to sanitise their ranks about respecting and upholding the press freedom in Kashmir.”

Related News