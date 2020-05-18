Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 4:21 PM

Kashmir reports 2nd Covid-19 death in a day; J&K toll 15

Earlier,a 75-year-old man from Anantnag died at the CD hospital.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 4:21 PM
File Representational Pic
File Representational Pic

A 65-year-old Covid-19 patient from Kulgam died at the CD hospital here, second such death in a day and 15th in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A 65-year-old female from Kulgam, who was admitted in Surgical ICU in SMHS Hospital as case of sub dural haemorrhage (SDH) tested positive for COVID today morning and was shifted to CD Hospital Srinagar where immediately after admission she had cardiac arrest and instantly died,” Dr Salim, concerned nodal officer told GNS.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

Students can appear in entrance test from home: LPU

ACB Jammu arrest Chairman Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Soz seeks early evacuation of people from WB

Earlier,a 75-year-old man from Anantnag died at the CD hospital.

The deaths come a day after a 29-year-old woman with underlying ailments died at the CD hospital here. She was the youngest victim of the dreaded disease in J&K so far.

With the latest fatality, 15 persons have died due to the disease so far in Jammu and Kashmir—13 of them in Kashmir and two in the Jammu division.

Latest News
File Pic

COVID-19 cases reach 1,01,139; death toll touches 3,163

Representational Pic

Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

CRPF jawan, policeman injured in encounter with militants in Srinagar

Release wages of ReT, SSA teachers: Saroori

The Srinagar district has reported 5 of the deaths, highest in any district, followed by Baramulla (3), 2 in Anantnag while one each has been reported in Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur, and Jammu.

Related News