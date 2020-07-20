Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:53 AM

Kashmir reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, J&K toll 249

With these deaths, 229 people in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

Kashmir Valley on Monday reported three more COVID-19 deaths, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 249 in J&K.

Official sources told news agency GNS that two of the deaths occurred at SKIMS Soura while the third one was reported at SMHS hospital.

Those who died at SKIMS include a 65-year-old man from Rafiabad area in northern Baramulla district and a 60-year-old man from Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, they said.

Regarding the 65-year-old, they said, he was a resident of Pootshah Rafiabad and died at 9:40 a.m., this morning. “He was suffering from pneumonia besides other underlying ailments,” said a source.

Regarding the other sexagenarian, sources said he was a resident of Neehama Pampore and returned positive for the virus on July 14.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old woman from Shadimarg area of Pulwama died at SMHS hospital last night. Admitted on July 7, she was diagnosed with “bilateral pneumonia” and came out to be positive for the virus subsequently, they added.

Srinagar district with 62 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (52), Kulgam (24), 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Pulwama (15), Kupwara (13), Jammu(12), Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.

